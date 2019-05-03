This throwback picture of Divya Dutta and Salman Khan will take you down memory lane

bollywood

Divya Dutta mentioned how Salman Khan was her favourite actor since she was a kid and visited him on the sets while he was filming

Salman Khan and Divya Dutta. Pic/instagram.com/divyadutta25

National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan and we can't stop ourselves from feeling nostalgic about the 90s era. Dutta mentioned how Salman was her favourite actor since she was a kid and visited him on the sets while he was filming. Following her passion for acting, Dutta did the film Veergati with Salman Khan later in 1995.

She posted the picture with the caption: "Blast from t past! Summer holidays I came to see my fav @beingsalmankhan salmankhan shoot... didn't know that time I wud be working with him a few years later!!! P.s don't miss t similar pose (sic)."

Divya Dutta's recent film, Music Teacher, that premiered on a streaming platform a few days back, is garnering positive reviews from all across the country and her role in the film is being highly praised by netizens.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next big release - Bharat. Bharat traces the journey of a man (Salman Khan) spanning six decades. Therefore, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks throughout the film.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, and the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will hit theatres on June 5, 2019.

