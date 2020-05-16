This throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol grooving to Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is unmissable

The world has turned gloomy and sad due to the global coronavirus pandemic. In such a situation, we've got something to cheer you up. We chanced upon this old video of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon setting the dance floor on fire. The celebs were dancing to Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The video seems to be shot during the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, of which the four were part of. SRK looks dapper as always in a grey t-shirt and denims dancing with his Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-star Kajol who's in a blue dress.

Check out the video here:

Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo released on November 12, 2015, and also featured Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhasker and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles. Speaking of Dilwale, the Rohit Shetty directed romantic comedy failed to impress the critics.

Speaking of SRK and Kajol, the duo first shared screen space in Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar in 1993. Post that, they worked together in Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale, which released in 2015.

Apart from films, the duo also shares a great rapport. Recently, in a Twitter interaction, Kajol had admitted that she is a great admirer of SRK's wonderful energy. When a Twitter user asked her about one thing she likes the most in SRK, Kajol said: "His amazing energy."

Another user shared a still of the two actors from their movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Reacting to it, Kajol wrote: "Memories and Friends. Two words."

Memories and Friends. Two words https://t.co/4a77zp6IaS — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

