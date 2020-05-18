Search

This Twitter thread matches donuts with Alia Bhatt's outfits and it's incredible

Updated: May 18, 2020

They've found doughnuts to match actor Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices. And incredible would be an understatement.

Pic/Twitter
Pic/Twitter

This Twitter thread of delicious donuts and chic outfits side by side is certain to make you happy.

This thread compares 12 kinds of decorated donuts with Alia's outfits and it appears as if they were cit from the same cloth.

Here are a few examples:

We're sure you're either looking to order some delicious donuts or buy some new clothes.

Which is your favourite combination?

