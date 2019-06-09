This unseen photo of Sunny Deol in Spiti proves he's a wanderer

national

Sunny Deol shared a picture from his travel diary on Instagram and we must say it feeds our wanderlust!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Sunny Deol

Actor turned politician, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a nostalgic picture from his trip to Spiti valley and we must say this man knows how to grab attention. Sunny Deol shared a picture on the social media site with his fans from his trip to Khibber in 2018.

Sunny Deol is seen donning a navy blue jackter paired with blue denim and black combat boots, perfect to fight the cold of the valley. He completed the look with a smart black cap and a saffron scarf. Sunny Deol and his fans are all smiles for the camera as they pose together for the picture. Bollywood's action star Sunny Deol, famous for his 'Dhai kilo ka haath' dialogue, displayed the weight of his stardom in Gurdaspur in Punjab as he won with 82,459 votes against Sunil Jakhar (Congress).

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol contested the election from Gurdaspur seat against Congress leader and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur. All 13 constituencies of Punjab went for voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections May 19.

