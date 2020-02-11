This Valentine's Day, make your single friends feel special with these mugs

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Yes yes, we all thought that valentine's Day was only for our better halves but this time, thank your best friends and cherish them with these cute printed mugs.

Tuelip Tere Jaisa Yaar Kaha Quotes Best Friend Printed Mug

This mug is not just a great addition to the kitchen but also a really nice gift for your extraordinary friend. It is a premium quality gloss finished mug with quality digital printing. Your friend is sure to cherish the mug forever. Shop here.

iKraft I'll Be There for You Printed Ceramic Coffee Mug

The mug has professional printing on both the sides of the ceramic mug. It is a funny coffee mug for bestfriend/friends and is dishwasher and microwave safe. It is of exquisite fashion, large capacity, easy-grip with handle along with being suitable for hot and cold drinks. Shop here.

Cute Baby Panda Printed Coffee Mug

It is a white ceramic mug and while we know you love the Panda design, you can get the mug customised too! Shop here.

Printed Coffee Mug Tea Cup Gift

If you are looking for a unique gift for your best friend then this is just it! This unique design printed mugs are the way to go. It is guaranteed to cement your position as the favorite! Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates