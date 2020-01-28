This Valentines week, buy assorted chocolates from Amazon

The image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

The Valentines week is around the corner and it has Rose Day, Teddy Day and the most popular day of all is Chocolate day! Make your loved ones feel cherished with chocolates.

Hershey's Kisses Assorted Value Pack 3 X 100G

Explore Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate which is the classic forever favourite treat made with delicious rich milk chocolate. It is the perfect bite-size milk chocolate snack. Shop here.

Pillsbury Cookie Cake Choco Trio

Relish this amazing combination of moist chocolate cake, chunky choco and chocolate drizzle. Shop here.

Cadbury Celebrations Premium Assorted Chocolate Gift Pack

Celebrate your special occasions with your favourite chocolates. It stands for goodness. A moment of pure magic and unforgettable feeling! Enrich festival celebrations with your friends and family with this special assorted chocolate box. Shop here.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Miniatures Chocolate Gift

Enjoy delicious individually wrapped assorted premium miniature bars. These make great little gifts or a nice treat with your coffee. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates