This video of a school-going Janhvi Kapoor sipping coconut water is too cute!

What can be better than cool coconut water on a hot summer day? This throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor shows that the actress knows the importance of hydrating in the Indian summer, even while in school! A fan club of Janhvi Kapoor shared the video that shows Janhvi sipping on coconut water with a friend. Check it out below:

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen having a laugh with her friends and looks completely in her element while spending time with them.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the Netflix short film anthology Ghost Stories. The actress made quite an impression on the audience with her debut film, Dhadak, which was the remake of the Marathi hit film Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Janhvi Kapoor also has a few films in her kitty. She has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht in the pipeline.

