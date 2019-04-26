This video of Mahesh Bhatt dancing with a stranger will brighten up your day

bollywood

Pooja Bhatt shared a video of dad Mahesh Bhatt shaking a leg with a stranger on the streets of Romania. Watch it here!

Mahesh Bhatt. Pic/instagram.com/poojab1972

The Bhatts are known for being a frank and friendly family. They have fun, go on vacations together, and attend events and outings as a family. Pooja Bhatt recently shared a fun video of dad Mahesh Bhatt up to some cute antics while in Romania. The veteran filmmakers took to the streets of the European country to shake a leg with a complete stranger. The video is going viral on the internet.

Here's what Pooja Bhatt wrote: "Taking delight in random encounters that come our way is a wonderful reminder that a higher power is in control. Couldn’t ask for a better farewell as we head back to India from România in time to cast our vote. This intimate stranger, with a rope tied around his waist as a belt, filled our morning with joy and shall remain etched in our hearts forever. #jaiganesha #goodbyeromania #timetofly #intimatestrangers #passersby #impactyourlife #romaniadiaries2019"

Clearly, the stranger was as quirky as Mahesh Bhatt himself. The bespectacled man with a rope tied around his waist danced along with Mahesh Bhatt, all the while chanting 'Jai Ganesha' with the filmmaker. You can also hear Pooja Bhatt laughing in the background as she records her father's mischiefs.

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt and sister Alia will be teaming up for the sequel to Sadak (1991), which will be helmed by father Mahesh Bhatt. The romantic thriller, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, is slated to roll in April.

Also read: Alia Bhatt on attacks by Kangana's sister Rangoli: I will remain quiet. This is my stand

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates