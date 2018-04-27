This video of MS Dhoni blow drying daughter Ziva's hair is the cutest thing today!

Chennai T20 skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni wields the hair-dryer almost as well as he wields his willow

Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni wields the hair-dryer almost as well as he wields his willow. Moments after he hammered a 34-ball 70 to see his team beat Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to go atop the T20 table on Wednesday night, Mahendra Singh Dhoni posted a video on social media showing him drying off daughter Ziva's hair.

He captioned it: “Game over, had a nice sleep now back to daddy's duties.” Within a couple of hours. the cute baap-beti clip received over 2.5 lakh 'likes'. We loved it too!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been leading the Chennai team after being banned for 2 years from the cash-rich league. In his last 5 matches, MS Dhoni has scored 70*, 25*, 5, 79* and 25.

View Photos: MS Dhoni and Sakshi's 3-year-old daughter Ziva is the cutest kid

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates