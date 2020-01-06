This video of Neena Gupta walking on a beach in slow motion will make your day
Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account to wish her fans Happy New Year in a very special way.
Veteran actress Neena Gupta is extremely active on social media. The actress is so cool that she once even asked for work through an Instagram post! Gupta recently shared a video on her Instagram that can be Bollywood's young divas a run of their money.
The fashionista took to her Instagram account to wish her fans Happy New Year. In the video she shared, the Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai dancer could be seen running on a beach with the slow-motion filter applied on the camera. Wearing a halter neck spaghetti strap bright yellow dress, Neena shows to the world why she has stopped ageing. Take a look at the video:
Doesn't this video reminds us of the famous film, Baywatch, a popular American action drama television series that revolved around a group of lifeguards and the relationship between them?
This is Gupta's second innings in the industry in a way. She became a household name after her performance with Madhuri Dixit on the massively popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai in 1993 hit film Kalnayak. But after 2015, she was unable to get work and posted a message about her talent as a performer. 2018 changed everything for her. From Veere Di Wedding to Mulk to the highly successful Badhaai Ho, she delivered one success after another.
In 2020, she will be first seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in Panga. Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen as playing pivotal roles in the film which releases on January 24.
Next, she will reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which releases on February 21.
Born on July 4, 1954, actress Neena Gupta got into acting in the 1980s. In terms of talent, Neena Gupta knows no boundaries and made her mark with her role in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), and won the 1994 National Film Award for best-supporting actress for her performance in Woh Chokri.
Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s, though they never got married.
Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards have a daughter Masaba Gupta, who is now an established fashion designer.
In 2008, Neena Gupta married New Delhi-based Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant and Partner with PwC India in a secret ceremony in the United States.
Neena Gupta has been known for leaving her mark on the small screen as well. In fact, she entered the television industry in the 1980s, a period when TV was described as an intelligent alternative of cinema.
Some of the shows that she did include Khandaan, Mirza Ghalib and Dard. Pictured: A rare childhood picture of Neena Gupta with her family.
In 1993, Neena Gupta came out with her telefilm Bazar Sitaram, which was appreciated with the National Film Award for the best first non-feature film. Pictured: Rare image of a young Neena Gupta with her father
If that was not enough, Neena Gupta went behind the camera and brought shows like Gumraah and Saans, which were rich in content and high on entertainment.
In the last two decades, the television industry has grown manifold and Neena Gupta said that the growth has its positives as well as negatives. "When something is young, it takes some time. it goes bad and comes up again. I think TV is going through that phase. There are some nice things and some not-so-nice things," she said.
At 59, with a motto to try different things always, Neena Gupta does not accept too many offers. "It is very tough to find something new every time. This is why I don't work much," said the actress.
Neena Gupta was 34 when she didn't shy away from doing the dance number Choli Ke Peeche with Madhuri Dixit in 1993 movie Khalnayak.
Neena Gupta, who was a part of the avant-garde movement - also known as the parallel movement - in Indian cinema, says she has never been in a better place as an actor. She feels television gave her a new lease of life.
In the 1970s and 1980s, when Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani and Kundan Shah spearheaded the parallel movement in Hindi cinema, the plum roles in all the prestigious realistic films went to Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Neena was left with the leftovers.
Neena Gupta, herself, had said once in an interview, "There was nothing for me then. The actor in me would have died if television had not come along."
Directing and acting in the serial Saans, which was about an extramarital affair way back in 1998 gave a new boost to Neena's career. But as far as cinema is concerned, she has always been in a dry zone.
But now Neena Gupta is happy with the slate of projects she has in her kitty. She even made a comeback to writing for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. In 2018, she did a small role in Veere Di Wedding, playing Sonam Kapoor's mom. She was also seen in Mulk, which starred Rishi Kapoor, and of course, Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho.
Neena Gupta has joined Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi and will be seen playing Akshay Kumar's mother. Neena is kicked to be a part of a big commercial movie as it will reach a wider audience. "I am feeling good and I'm very excited mainly because this kind of big commercial cinema is seen by a lot of people. Every actor wants to be seen by more people and appreciated by more people," Neena told PTI.
Here's wishing Neenaji good luck for her upcoming projects!
