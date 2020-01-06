This video of Neena Gupta walking on a beach in slow motion will make your day

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is extremely active on social media. The actress is so cool that she once even asked for work through an Instagram post! Gupta recently shared a video on her Instagram that can be Bollywood's young divas a run of their money.

The fashionista took to her Instagram account to wish her fans Happy New Year. In the video she shared, the Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai dancer could be seen running on a beach with the slow-motion filter applied on the camera. Wearing a halter neck spaghetti strap bright yellow dress, Neena shows to the world why she has stopped ageing. Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year!! A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onJan 4, 2020 at 5:12am PST

Doesn't this video reminds us of the famous film, Baywatch, a popular American action drama television series that revolved around a group of lifeguards and the relationship between them?

This is Gupta's second innings in the industry in a way. She became a household name after her performance with Madhuri Dixit on the massively popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai in 1993 hit film Kalnayak. But after 2015, she was unable to get work and posted a message about her talent as a performer. 2018 changed everything for her. From Veere Di Wedding to Mulk to the highly successful Badhaai Ho, she delivered one success after another.

In 2020, she will be first seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in Panga. Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen as playing pivotal roles in the film which releases on January 24.

Next, she will reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which releases on February 21.

