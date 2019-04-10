This viral Mumbai trend has some breath-taking pictures of the city!

national

Netizens took to Twitter to share their clicks of Mumbai from Sena Bhavan in Dadar to the Sealink and much more. Truly, Mumbai came alive through these stunning and breathtaking pictures of the maximum city

An amalgamation of the best pictures of the Twitter trend #MyMumbaiShot. Pic/Twitter #MyMumbaiShot

On April 10, 2019, netizens took to social networking site Twitter to share their best memories of India's financial capital, Mumbai, the city that never sleeps. A Twitter user by the name of 'We Are Mumbai' started a post asking netizens to share their best photos of Mumbai. In no time, the hashtag #MyMumbaiShot soon started to trend on Twitter, thereby going viral and taking the internet by storm.

People alike took to Twitter to share their best shots of Mumbai city and trust us, it's quite a sight! From the serene beaches of Mumbai to the chaotic traffic in Dadar and much more, people made sure they threw the best of Mumbai online.

Here's a look at some of the best #MyMumbaiShot that painted the city like a canvas and made the city come alive once again:

When Versova Jetty looked picture-perfect in monochrome.

The lifeline of Mumbai i.e. The local trains and autorickshaw are truly the city's heart and soul.

Sunsets taken from autos are my vibe #MyMumbaiShot pic.twitter.com/zrp1CMdMDP — Roxanne D'souza (@Head2Heels_) April 10, 2019

When Sunsets photos taken from autos are the best vibe for Mumbaikars.

Versova beach turns into colours of the beach!

Childhood is incomplete without a stroll at Joggers Park, Bandra.

When Gateway of India stands tall and proud as the embodiment of Mumbai's tagline 'The city that never sleeps'!

Mumbai monsoons are bae! Literally!

Some pics from the CST heritage musuem photowalk #MyMumbaiShot pic.twitter.com/v1KJw5huRE — Manas Mangaonkar (@pa_c_23) April 10, 2019

When Mumbai comes alive in it's iconic and heritage structures!

The place that South Mumbai people love the most.

Travel in Kali-Peeli taxi becomes a love affair.

Sunsets at Marine Drive gets older and better just like wine.

Online users painted Mumbai on a canvas that depicts the true spirit of the city like no other.

