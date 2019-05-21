This was the first ever solo selfie posted by Deepika Padukone on Instagram

bollywood

Deepika Padukone

After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019, actress Deepika Padukone spilled the magic of elegance on the red carpet of Festival de Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning over the global icon!

The actress walked the Cannes 2019 red carpet and all of her many looks in the French Riviera made her fans go crazy. Deepika bombarded the digital platform with some extremely elegant looks from the film festival. Wondering how she managed to get into those heavy costumes and on-point makeup with a million-dollar smile on that pretty face? Well, so are we!

Deepika Padukone is not only the leading lady of Bollywood, but also the most-loved actress on social media for her massive online presence. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone had never shared a solo selfie on her official Instagram account until she shared the solo selfie taken on the day of elections 2019.

Many of her fans don't know the fact that the Padmaavat actress had posted her first ever solo selfie on the day of Elections 2019. Sharing the same, Deepika had captioned it as, "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm from. So for those of you confused on my behalf...please don't be!Jai Hind! #proudtobeanindian #govote".

Deepika Padukone recently made her fans go gaga over her dreamy Met Gala 2019 look and social media still cannot get over the beauty with all the love and appreciation pouring in for the actress' look.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is also busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman.

