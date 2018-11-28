This website is one-stop solution and need of the hour for vegans

food

A practising vegan reviews a website that aims to be a one-stop resource for the community

The website features articles on food, vegan news, and QnAs

Among the weekly highlights on the homepage of veganfirst.com is an interview with the founders of Mumbai's first vegan and cruelty-free salon. Scrolling further down leads you to a trending piece titled "Virat Kohli Gets Protein From Plants, Not Meat Or Dairy. What's Stopping You?" Started by Pune-based Palak Mehta two years ago, the online publication now boasts of over 50,000 vegan users.

"I have been vegan for almost 10 years now. It's good to have an Indian resource that caters to the community," says Rithika Ramesh, who started a fully vegan bakery in Mumbai in 2010. "What I like about the website is that it has all vegan news related to India in one place. They don't just limit themselves to food, but also profile people trying to raise vegan kids, for instance," she adds. Rithika also looks forward to announcements on vegan workshops and events on the website.



Rithika Ramesh

"When I turned vegan four years back, there was no handy restaurant list that I could find online. We had to vet each restaurant, filter out the vegan ones and list them down," says Mehta, referring to the restaurant guide feature of the website. "Creating more awareness is the need of the hour."

