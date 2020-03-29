This week, just tune in

Learn about Bombay

If you want to expand your mind while at home, AVID Learning's YouTube channel is worth checking out. Over the years, it has gained a reputation for curating thought provoking discussions, including workshops and talks that many find it a pleasure to attend. Now, you can watch these on their YouTube channels. Watch Naresh Fernandes talk about Mumbai when it was Bombay, a talk on the city's love affair with sports, or an interesting one that explores the origins, trajectories and adaptations of the Kitsch aesthetic and style in Mumbai.

www.youtube.com/user/avidedu

Watch a movie with friends (in isolation)

For those missing weekend movie nights with friends, Netflix is making it possible for you and your quarantined buddies to remotely watch shows in sync and chit-chat during streaming. All you have to do is install the Google Chrome extension, Netflix Party, for free from the Chrome Web store. Once done, you can choose any movie or series you want to watch on Netflix.com. To get your 'party' started, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the address bar. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends. This extension also comes with a common chat room, so you can share your reactions, observations and comments—because, don't we all love doing that—to the shows that you are tuned into. Don't forget to get yourself some popcorn and ice cream for company.

chrome.google.com/webstore

Dance like nobody's watching

The Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts (SNDA) is offering free, virtual, dance workshops. On the menu is ballet, modern contemporary, Bollywood jazz and Bollywood hip hop. "I didn't want any child taking a risk, so I cancelled my studio classes," says Nagdev, founder and lead instructor.

www.snda.in/

Catch a live performance

With a weekly calendar that boasted of some of the city's best stand-up comedy and open mic poetry action, the good people at The Habitat, Khar, are now looking at taking their content online. Founder Balraj Ghai says the venue is already equipped with recording and live streaming instruments. And, artistes would either come to the Khar studio or record their performance at home and upstream it on The Habitat's YouTube channel. Miss the emotional bonding of a live performance? Ghai says there may be some blessing here. The content, once online, is stored for posterity, and so artistes will push themselves to perform to the best of their abilities.

https://www.youtube.com/c/thehabitatstudios

For a personal museum tour

Much like New York's museums, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, closed until further notice, has put up their collections on their online platforms and social media handles. They will also be sharing stories and history snippets every day. For example, if you loved the exhibition, India and the World: A History in Nine Stories, you can watch the film on the curatorial processes.

csmvs.in, Instagram @csmvsmumbai, Facebook @CSMVS, Twitter @CSMVSmumbai, and CSMVS The Museum on YouTube

Get a financial education

Don't let the lockdown halt your financial journey. Attend Wealth Café's Be A Fe-money-ist webinar on April 4 and 5, from 10 am to 12 pm. This virtual workshop is open to women and aims to empower them to become self-sufficient with managing their money. "Now, more than ever, it's necessary that we learn how to be responsible with our money. For instance, those who have an emergency fund are in a secure position as compared to those who don't, because they have a backup even though they don't get to go to work," said Akruti Agarwal, trainer and business developer.

Cost Rs 999

Call 9888603330 to register https://financial.wealthcafe.in/WORKSHOPS/

For your kid, and the child in you

As schools and colleges face indefinite closure, your children have a long summer ahead at home. To help these cooped up energies, Amar Chitra Katha has come up with a unique initiative. The publishing house which has for years entertained children with its ACK and Tinkle comic book series has decided to offer a 30-day free subscription to their entire archive. Preeti Vyas, president and COO, ACK, says, "We have decided to offer free access to both our apps for a month." Go ahead, read the adventures of Kalia, Suppandi and tales from Indian mythology. The app includes 350+ ACK books and 100+ Tinkle magazines.

bit.ly/ACK1Month (FOR ACK), bit.ly/Tinkle1Month (FOR TINKLE)

Tune in to a concert

Having cancelled all events until the lockdown lasts, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is taking care to ensure that Mumbai doesn't miss its performing arts. These are now available to you in the safety your home. Follow its social media pages which will be updated with videos of their Meet the Maestro series in Indian Music, lecture—demonstrations in diverse genres, dance workshops and Symphony Orchestra of India season highlights. The programmes are from the years gone by. So, if you missed a performance because you couldn't make it to Nariman Point at 6.30 pm on a weekday, here's your chance to catch up.

https://www.facebook.com/NCPAMumbai/

