This will be Aamir Khan's next film after Laal Singh Chaddha, and it's not Mogul

We all know Aamir Khan's next film is the Forrest Gump remake, Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and being directed by Secret Superstar's Advait Chandan. The film is all set to release on Christmas 2020, on the very same day as Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and starring Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Last year, before the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, the T-Series honcho, Bhushan Kumar, announced Khan had come on board as the co-producer of his father, Gulshan Kumar's biopic, Mogul. And a few weeks ago, the actor announced he would be acting in the film too, sparking a major debate on social media. However, a report by PeepingMoon states the actor will begin the remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha after completing Laal Singh Chaddha.

Sources say the actor will be playing the role of a dreaded gangster that Vijay Sethupathi played in the original, whereas Saif Ali Khan, who has come on board too, will essay the role of a cop, which was played by R. Madhavan. The original directors, Pushkar and Gayatri, will helm the remake too, and Neeraj Pandey will write the screenplay. The film was earlier offered to Shah Rukh Khan but things didn't work out.

A source, while talking about the film, stated, "The film has been scheduled to go on the floors in April next year. Both Aamir, who kicks off Laal Singh Chaddha on November 1, and Saif, who's Jawaani Jaaneman and Tandav are in the pipeline, are expected to finish their respective commitments by then. Considering the film doesn't require any specific preparation, the makers are planning to complete the shooting in two-three months. The recce for the film is likely to begin in January in Lucknow and Hyderabad."

This is the first time Aamir Khan has as many as three films on his platter simultaneously, someone who's notoriously famous for being selective on his film choices. Saif's future repertoire doesn't look less exciting either. Laal Kaptaan, Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the Vikram Vedha remake are titles that are worth rooting for. Hopefully, they should deliver enough bangs for our bucks!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates