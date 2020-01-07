This Winter, Buy These Amazing Women's Black Hoodie From Amazon

Recently, Bengali actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan shared a picture with her sister Nuzhat Jahan where the two were seen out and out in the city on a shopping spree. In the picture, Nusrat was seen sporting a black hoodie which seemed a perfect attire for the winter season.

In the picture, Nusrat who can be seen posing for a selfie with her sister Nuzhat paired her chic urban look with a pair of a black hoodie, which suited her and even took her attire to a whole new level. So, if you are wondering where to get the best hoodie from don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Women's Cotton Hoodies-Black

This amazing cotton hoodie from GOOD TRY in hues of black is made up of 100 percent cotton material and comes with a regular fit. The black hoodie comes with a fully openable front zip and packs a front two kangaroo pockets for your convenience. This Sweatshirt will stay extremely soft and make your sin feel comfortable. The hoodie can be paired with denim for a sporty look. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 579 to 849. Shop here

Women's Cotton Sweatshirt

This amazing cotton sweatshirt from Alan Jones comes with a slim fit and is made up of 100 percent cotton material. This hooded sweatshirt will keep you warm during a chilly winter afternoon. Made up of cotton, it is ideal for you to wear all day long. The sweatshirt comes with two side pockets and zippered closure. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 549 to 714. Shop here

Full Sleeves Sweatshirt Hoodie

This Meow Print Hoodie from Khhalisi comes in a regular fit. The hoodie is best for seasons such as Spring, Autumn, Winter, Outdoor, Daily, Casual, Club, Sports, etc. The hoodie comes with a double pocket and gives a flawless and warm experience. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 649 to 849. Shop here

Women's Cotton Sweatshirt/Hoodie

This Sweatshirt/Hoodie from Prokick comes with a regular fit and full sleeves. The hoodie comes with two side pockets and zippered closure. This hooded sweatshirt for women will keep you warm during a chilly winter day. This fit and full sleeve designed hoodie sits ideally on your body making you look more stylish. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 549 to 629. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates