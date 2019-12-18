This Winter, Buy These Amazing Women's Leather Jackets From Amazon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A few days ago, Bengali actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan shared a picture with a boy who was selling balloons on the streets of Kolkata. In the picture, Nusrat was seen sporting a black leather jacket which seemed a perfect attire for the winter season.

In the picture, Nusrat who can be seen sharing a warm hug with the kid paired her chic urban look with a pair of black leather jackets, which suited her and even to her attire to a whole new level. So, if you are wondering where to get the best leather jacket from don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Generic Women's Retail Faux Leather Jacket

This amazing leather jacket from Generic in hues of black is made up of faux leather that provides comfy wear for today's women. The leather jacket comes with an easy fit and gives the proper comfy feel the whole day. The fit, stitching, material, looks are all very good. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1,999. Shop here

Taani Fab Women's Leather Jackets

This amazing leather jacket from Taani comes with a slim-fit design. The jacket offers a comfortable contour fit and feels soft on the skin. The Long sleeve jacket super-trendy jacket will lend you a sporty look when paired with fitted trousers and boots. Made from Faux Leather, this regular-fit jacket is superior in quality and is a valuable pick. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1,499 to 1,549. Shop here

Leather Retail Faux Leather Jacket

This faux leather jacket from Leather Retail will make you look extremely cute and charming. This brown coloured Faux Leather jacket from the house of Leather Retail is trendy and visually appealing. This stunning leather jacket for girls ensures total wearing comfort. One can pair this leather jacket with a pair of eans and black boot for a chic and trendy look. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1,599. Shop here

Life Trading Maroon Pu Leather Jacket for Women's and Girls

This faux leather jacket Life Trading comes with a regular fit and full zip closure. The rivet detailing and stylish zip detailing make this jacket look fashionable and super trendy. The faux leather jacket comes with a comfortable collar for the neck that offers a lot of warmness. This cool classic leather is specially created for young guns. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 930. Shop here

