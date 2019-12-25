This Winter, Get Isha Ambani's Favourite Black T-shirt From Amazon, Shop Here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Recently, Isha Ambani was snapped by the paparazzi at the Ambani annual school day which was held at BKC in Mumbai. The Ambani heiress was snapped at her casual best as she opted for a black t-shirt and a matching skirt for her outing in the city.

So, if you are wondering how to get Isha Ambani's latest city look, don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Women's Long Sleeve Round Neck T-Shirt

This amazing round neck t-shirt from Ap'pulse is made up of 1-00 percent cotton material. The round neck t-shirt comes with full sleeves and is a cool inclusion to your winter wardrobe. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 296 to 329. Shop here

Women's Plain Slim Fit T-Shirt

This plain slim t-shirt from Symbol is made up of cotton and spandex material. The crop top t-shirt comes with cap sleeves and a round neck. The Softner wash and silky finish provide the ultimate comfort to today's women. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 169 to 179. Shop here

Women Full Sleeves Cat Printed Full Sleeves T-Shirt

This full sleeves cat printed t-shirt from GRITSTONES comes with a regular fit and is made up of 100 percent cotton material. The t-shirt comes with around neck and full sleeves and also packs a solid patter in print. The printed t-shirt will make you appear confident on any occasion. One can pair it with denim or shorts and white casual shoes. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 360. Shop here

Black Color Casual High Neck T-Shirt for Women

This cool casual high neck t-shirt from Hypernation is made up of 100 percent cotton material and comes in hues of black. The high neck t-shirt looks stylish and cool for a party, festive and even wearing in the office. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 649. Shop here

