This winter, get Salman Khan's favourite leather jacket from Amazon, shop here

Be it a casual outing, celebrity party, or a promotional event, Salman Khan knows how to slay his fashion style. The Dabangg actor, who is gearing up for the release of its third installment, made a stylish appearance at a promotional event in Goregoan, Mumbai.

Salman opted for a grey metallic t-shirt and dark blue jeans for the event. He styled his look with the help of a leather jacket and black shoes. Now, you can step out in style and nail your next outing just like Salman. Take a look at some amazing dresses just by Amazon.

Faux Leather Biker Jacket

Gain some edge with this jacket in black from the house of Leather retail. No guy should be without this lightweight and utterly warm piece that is made using polyurethane(pu). Create combinations using this designer piece every other day to flaunt a fresh look every time you step out. Leather Retail Black Color Designer Faux Leather Biker Jacket is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499. Shop here

Faux Leather Jacket

Your style score will certainly deck up as you wear this Faux Leather jacket from the Life Trading. Subtle and stylish in design, this pu jacket will certainly add more to your charming personality. Made of Faux Leather, this casual jacket ensures breathability and is skin-friendly as well. Club this Leather jacket with jeans and sneakers for a smart and sporty look. Life Trading Hot Released Faux Leather Jacket is available at an affordable price of Rs 778. Shop here

Biker Outerwear Jacket

Designed to cement the vibe of your outfit just like a perfectly chosen coat, you can throw a jacket over pretty much anything to get an instantly elevated look. This jacket can also complete your outfit and showcase your personality. This jacket is a favourite amongst men of all occupations thanks to its stylish and casual appearance - a rugged look that works perfectly on the weekend. Blaq Ash Men's Faux Leather Biker Outerwear Jacket is available at an affordable price of Rs 2,689. Shop here

Leather Roadies Jacket

Score a dapper look in a snap with this leather jacket in black from the Generic. With a super-hot texture, this faux leather jacket looks really cool and worth flaunting every now and then. Faux leather is very durable and will last a long time. It can withstand scratches and scrapes that would mar genuine leather. It is also easy to maintain and can retain its consistent appearance with time. Make the world your fan as you don this truly timeless piece with a tee and jeans. Generic Men's Retail Faux Leather Roadies Jacket is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. Shop here

