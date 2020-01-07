This Winter, Radio City Extends a Helping Hand to the Underprivileged in U.P through Ek Kapda Abhiyaan

This winter, Radio City initiates Ek Kapda Abhiyan in UP for the 2nd consecutive time, with an aim to spread warmth by distributing blankets and clothes to the underprivileged. This four-week long campaign kick-started on 20th December and asks listeners from Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi to come forward and help those living on the streets this winter season. In addition to the on-air outreach, Radio City has also partnered with various NGOs in these 6 cities to ensure the successful delivery of the donated clothes.

Until now, the team has collected over 8000 clothes as part of the Ek Kapda Abhiyaan campaign from different parts of the city in the entire region. To amplify the activity on digital platforms, Radio City RJs are promoting the initiative through #EkKapdaAbhiyaan which is generating a great buzz on social media. The campaign garnered an overwhelming response last year. To widen the reach this year, the team has also commenced a petition on change.org asking listeners to sign a petition as an agreement for donating clothes to those in need.

It has been Radio City's endeavor to contribute positively towards the society through various CSR initiatives like the Ek Kapda Abhiyan. The campaign resounds deeply with Radio City’s brand philosophy of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City' and brings out the spirit of oneness in UP for coming together for a good cause.