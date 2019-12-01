This winter season, buy these warm shawls from Amazon

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Winter is here and we are all getting ready to get comfortable in our shawls and blankets. Amazon is offering some great products and great discounts!

Kashmiri Shawl for Women, Aari Embroidery





Its ethnic Paisleys and Floral Pattern makes it a very vibrant and colourful shawl. It has been embroidered by Kashmiri Artisans. This shawl is of free size, which makes it ideal for gifting. It is perfect for winters. Shop here.

Generic Women's Woollen Solid Kashmiri Shawl

It is a brown-black coloured Kashmiri shawl for women. It is striped all over with an orange border on one side. It looks very elegant with plain black kurtas and will make one stand out of the crowd. Shop here.

Kashmiri Shawl for Women, Aari Embroidery





It has a polyester Fabric with ethnic Paisleys and Floral Pattern. It is embroidered by Kashmiri Artisans and has a Kashmiri Color Matching. Its free size makes it ideal for gifting. Shop here.

Weavers Villa Women's Shawl

It is a Maroon Jamdani Shawl with all over Jaal. The colour is very vibrant and very trendy. Shop here.

