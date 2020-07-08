This year, try low-key fervour for Ganeshotsav

This paper featured a report about the Konkan region bracing for arrivals ahead of the Ganpati festival, slated to take place next month.

The traditional hub for the Ganeshotsav, the region sees a large number of devotees who return to their hometowns during this month.

In non-COVID-19 times, villages in this belt would ideally be flooded with those coming home from metro cities to mark the festival. Transport used to be fully booked, leading to arrangements for special buses for the crowds who returned to their villages in a temporary reverse migration of sorts.

Now, of course, the pandemic has changed the familiar scenario. Yet, there will be some who will travel to their hometowns. The village heads have laid certain rules, prime among which is that Mumbaikars must arrive early for the festival and quarantine themselves for at least 15 days after arrival. A number of village gram panchayats have advisories for those arriving from other places.

It would be good if well-thought-out rules are followed. This is for the safety of all concerned — those who arrive from outside and the villagers residing in the area. We have to ensure that this mobility does not result in the spread of the infection in the Konkan belt.

The arrivals must quarantine and not step out to prepare for the festival. Time your visit to be able to join the preparations after quarantine. Do also celebrate the festival keeping safety and social distancing as the cornerstone.

Avoid gatherings and processions, and try to understand that being low key does not necessarily mean that there is less fervour or feeling in the hearts of worshippers. These are extraordinary times and even the divine gives you sanction in welcoming Him in a slightly different manner.

