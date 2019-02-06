This yoghurt outlet in Khar has a buy-1-get-1-free deal all day today
Love desserts but want to indulge in a healthier version? This frozen yoghurt outlet is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal all day at all their stores on February 6.
While their dairy-free spicy kola sorbet is unique, their toppings section offers a wide range too. Dry toppings like oreo dust, butterscotch chips, fruit jujube and granola sound scrumptious, especially when paired with fresh toppings like stawberry, pomegranate and dragon fruit. Choose between their dark chocolate or hot chocolate fudge sauce, or stick to the all-time favourite, Nutella.
TIME 10 am to 3 am
AT Myfroyoland, shop number 1, Shyam Vihar Building, Khar Pali Road
CALL 7715986850
COST Rs 225
