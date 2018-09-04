Thomas Isaac: Rs 30,000 crore required to rebuild Kerala

national

The capital expenditure would go into rebuilding roads, bridges, buildings, while the revenue expenditure would meet the compensation towards crops besides damage caused to homes and Rs 10,000 to every family who were devastated

Men carry food and water to be distributed among those stranded in Pandanad. File Pic/AFP

Kerala needs Rs 30,000 crore to rebuild, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said on Monday. "We require Rs 20,000 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 10,000 crore for revenue expenditure," Isaac said, adding it would be raised through various means.

The capital expenditure would go into rebuilding roads, bridges, buildings, while the revenue expenditure would meet the compensation towards crops besides damage caused to homes and Rs 10,000 to every family who were devastated. "Rs 6,000 crore is expected in cash to come through public contributions, besides another Rs 4,000 crore will be in kind through centrally sponsored schemes," Isaac said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever