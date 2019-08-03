Thomas Meuler: Bayern v Dortmund has certain explosiveness

football

The blockbuster Bundesliga curtain-raiser in Dortmund once more pits Germany's top clubs together after Bayern

Bayern star Thomas Mueller

Berlin: Bayern Munich resume their power struggle with Borussia Dortmund tonight for the German Super Cup with the Bavarians chasing Manchester City star Leroy Sane to reinforce their squad.

The blockbuster Bundesliga curtain-raiser in Dortmund once more pits Germany's top clubs together after Bayern held off a spirited Dortmund challenge to land a seventh straight league title on the final day of last season.

"This is the first title that is important to us," said Bayern star Thomas Mueller a fortnight before the new Bundesliga season starts. "The game has a certain explosiveness. We want to show that we are ready — we’ll put our all into it."

As defender Niklas Suele put it, Bayern "want to give a sign" they remain the team to beat in Germany. Dortmund have recruited hard, signing wingers Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt and luring Mats Hummels back from Bayern to beef up the defence. And while Bayern added French world champions Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, City winger Sane is the marquee player they crave.

Live on TV

Bayern v Dortmund: Star Sports Select 1 & Select 1 HD, 00:00 (Sunday)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever