Thomas Vermaelen called up for Belgium's friendly against Saudi Arabia

Belgium's national team coach Roberto Martinez on Friday summoned defender Thomas Vermaelen, who plays for AS Roma on loan from Barcelona, for the national team's upcoming friendly against Saudi Arabia. Real Sociedad's winger Adnan Januzaj, who used to be called up in previous occasions, was excluded from the 28-player squad for the match scheduled March 27 in Brussels in preparation for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, reported Efe.

The Spaniard said that this match is considered to be the last chance for the players to compete for being included in his list of 23 for the World Cup. He added that he did not forget the players who had not been summoned explaining that Saudi Arabia's friendly is the last match in which he can do tests before May's camp prior to the World Cup.

Belgium is set to play against Portugal on June 2, while playing against Egypt on June 6 and against Costa Rica on the 11th of the same month prior to the World Cup which kicks off on June 14.

The Belgian squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), and Matz Sels (Anderlecht).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles FC), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) and Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Anthony Limbombe (Brugge), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Youri Tielemans (AS Monaco) and Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian).

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton) and Divock Origi (Liverpool).

