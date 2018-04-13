'Thor' Chris Hemsworth poses with Usain Bolt in his signature style

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth widely known for his role as Thor in Marvel's Avengers series, posted this picture on Instagram with the duo posing in Bolt's signature style



Chris Hemsworth and Usain Bolt

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth was thrilled to be in the company of sprint king Usain Bolt when both rubbed shoulders at the 2018 Commonwealth Games yesterday. Hemsworth, 34, widely known for his role as Thor in Marvel's Avengers series, posted this picture on Instagram with the duo posing in Bolt's signature style.

The unlikely pair looked like they'd been best friends for years as they caught up while watching the athletics events on Day Eight of the Games. "Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he's skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018," the actor wrote.

