Those dishonouring women will face 'samool naash': Yogi Adityanath

Amid the uproar over the Hathras and Balrampur gang rape cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that those who even think of besmirching the honour and respect of women in the state would face total destruction.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said that the offenders would face 'samool naash' (total destruction).

"Such persons will be given punishment that people will remember in future. Your government is committed to the security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our promise, our commitment," he said.

