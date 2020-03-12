'Those infected in stable condition, recovering'

The number of novel Coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 63, with 13 more positive cases — eight from Kerala, one each from Delhi and Rajasthan and three from Maharashtra — being reported since Tuesday's update, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Giving state-wise breakup, the ministry said five positive cases have been reported in Delhi while nine persons were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday evening. Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases. Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said. Kerala has till now reported 17 cases, including the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery.

The total number of 63 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians tourists, the ministry said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who spoke to a few COVID-19 patients admitted at Medanta and Safdarjung hospitals through video calls on Tuesday, said all those infected by the disease were stable and showing signs of recovery. India will be sending a team of doctors to Italy on Thursday to collect and bring swab samples of Indian students stranded there so that they can be tested before being brought back to the country, health ministry officials said on Wednesday. The ministry further said that the government of India is undertaking measures to ensure safety and security of its citizens in Iran after it became clear that the country was facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

'Govt working to bring back Indians'

India will be sending a team of doctors to Italy by Thursday for testing its nationals for Coronavirus to bring them back, while samples of 529 more people have been brought from Iran, the government said, asserting it was focusing on bringing Indians stuck in the two countries facing "extreme situation". Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has brought back its 58 citizens from Iran.

India suspends all tourist visas

India suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of Coronavirus. The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13. The decision was taken at the meeting of group of ministers held under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. "All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas stand suspended till April 15," an official statement said.

