Those opposing Kashmir move should go to Pakistan, says Ramdas Athawale

On Wednesday, supporting the government's decision to scrap Article 370, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that those who are opposing the abrogation of Article 370 should go to Pakistan. On August 5, 2019, the Centra government passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, and scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a meeting of adhoc teachers in Shillong, Athawale said, "Those who are opposing the decision to abrogate Article 370 should go to Pakistan. The people of Jammu and Kashmir don't want violence," reports news agency IANS.

The Union Minister further clarified that no incidents of violence have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir. Praising Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bold decision on Article 370, Athwale said that the government wants to develop Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that Jammu and Kashmir are part of India and soon the government would like to take over the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). The Union Minister who is on an official visit to the North-East states said that the Central government has decided to help the northeastern states in order to increase their revenues through tourism.

While speaking to the reporters, Athawale also said that the PM Modi has asked all ministers to visit the states of Nort-East frequently and ensure continuous help tp the people of the northeast.

With inputs from IANS

