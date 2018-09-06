Those responsible for Kolkata bridge collapse face FIR; rescue ops on

national

NDRF teams, fire brigade and disaster management teams are looking for a person feared trapped

Rescue and relief work in progress at the site of the Majerhat bridge collapse on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Rescue operations continued on Wednesday after a portion of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed in south Kolkata a day earlier, even as a suo-motu case has been lodged against the persons responsible for the accident. One person is still reported missing.

A part of the Majerhat bridge between Taratala and Mominpur collapsed around 4.30 pm on Tuesday in south Kolkata, crushing a person to death and injuring 19 others. "One person is still missing and a suo motu case has been lodged under IPC 304 and 308 against responsible persons," police said.

Four teams of NDRF, fire brigade and personnel of disaster management teams are at the spot. Cranes have been deployed and gas cutters are being used for the rescue operation. The government has initiated a probe into the incident. "Investigations are going on. At this point, we cannot come to any conclusion regarding the possible reasons behind the accident," a member of the forensic team said.

Rs 5 lakh

Compensation the govt will give to the family of the deceased person

19

No. of people injured in the incident

Railways had warned

The railways had alerted the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority about weak support beams, exposed reinforcements and even cracks on piers of the 50-year-old Majerhat bridge in the city, which collapsed on Tuesday killing two people.

Death toll rises to 2

One more body was recovered from the bridge collapse site in south Kolkata's Majerhat on Wednesday, taking the death toll to two in the accident so far, police said.

