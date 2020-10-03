Those were the days! Tiger Shroff and Rinzing look adorable in this throwback photo

Tiger Shroff and Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing are childhood buddies. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff, who often posts throwback photos, shared a picture of Tiger and sister Krishna along with Rinzing and sister Pema.

She wanted to remind Rinzi (his nickname) of the days they spent playing for hours despite his bandaged knee as seen in the snapshot. Rinzing is also Bollywood-bound with Nilesh Sahay's action thriller, Squad.

Rinzing counts John Abraham among his idols. Speaking to mid-day about his experience meeting the star, Rinzing shared, "When I met sir at his office, he encouraged me to work hard. He also told me to embrace my size and height. He is disciplined, and that has taken him where he is today. When it comes to action, he gives 200 per cent. That inspires me. He recently saw some rushes of the film (Squad) and loved them. It's amazing to be encouraged by an action star of his stature."

