Thoughts in colours

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 10:45 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Join expert Krupa Shah for a workshop where she will elucidate the basic steps of putting your thoughts into colours

If the world seems abstract to you right now, express it through art. Join expert Krupa Shah for a workshop where she will elucidate the basic steps of putting your thoughts into colours.

On August 27, 5 pm
Log On to insider.in
Cost Rs 354

