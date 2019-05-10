Thoughts to shorts

things-to-do

It will be conducted by Sharanya Rajgopal, the chief writer and creative producer at the organisation

Social media domain Terrible Tiny Tales will organise a workshop where you can learn to write better screenplays for the ideas you always hoped to see on screen. It will be conducted by Sharanya Rajgopal, the chief writer and creative producer at the organisation.

Participants will be guided on how to build a concrete idea, and the characters around it, create a concept note, synopsis and finally draft the screenplay — it’s certainly worth a sho(r)t.

On: May 11, 2 pm to 6 pm

At: Terribly Tiny Tales, Sakinaka, Andheri East.

Call: 9967878578

Cost: Rs 750

