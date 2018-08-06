Thousands evacuated in Japan due to torrential rains

international

The evacuation orders came amid fears the main Mogami River in Yamagata may breach its banks

Representational image

Thousands of people were evacuated from Japan's Yamagata prefecture on Monday following torrential rains. The rains have caused landslides and flooding, with some homes being inundated, reports Xinhua news agency.

The evacuation orders came amid fears the main Mogami River in Yamagata may breach its banks. Evacuees are taking shelter at public buildings, including schools. Tohoku Electric Power Co. said nearly 5,000 homes were without electricity since Sunday and transportation services, including the Shinkansen bullet train services, have been severely disrupted.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a lingering weather front has been responsible for the downpours. Moist air flowing toward the rain front covering the region has made the atmospheric pressure unstable, leading to record rainfall in the area.

