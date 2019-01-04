Thousands evacuated in Thailand ahead of storm Pabuk

international

Efforts are being made to evacuate 80,000 people in the province, Efe news quoted Secretary of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Udomporn Kan as saying

This NASA satellite image obtained September 25, 2013 shows Typhoon Pabuk off Japan. Pic/AFP

Bangkok: Around 7,000 persons have been evacuated from Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat where Storm Pabuk is due to arrive on Friday, authorities said. Efforts are being made to evacuate 80,000 people in the province, Efe news quoted Secretary of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Udomporn Kan as saying.

According to the latest announcement of the Thai Meteorology Department, Pabuk is expected to make landfall late on Friday afternoon with sustained winds of 75 kmph and gusts of up to 95 kmph. The storm will affect much of Thailand's southern coast with heavy rainfall and there is a threat of flash floods and landslides.

Ferry services to the tourist islands of Samui, Tao and Phangan have been stopped. Bangkok Airways announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Samui Airport. Low-cost airlines such as Air Asia and Nok Air have also announced the cancellation of services.

Several small fishing villages have ceased their activities due to the storm, which will affect the region until Saturday.

