Thousands flee as California wildfire wreaks devastation

The fire is only three per cent contained so far. Pic/AFP

At least three people have died and thousands have been evacuated in California as eight active wildfires continue to burn across the state. More than 3,000 firefighters have been deployed to contain the flames, and the destruction is expected to worsen throughout the weekend as high temperatures and dry conditions inhibit efforts.

The state governor, Jerry Brown, has declared a state of emergency in Shasta county and Riverside county, to help provide fire crews with the resources to battle the blazes. Redding, a city near the Oregon border, is at grave risk from the fire.

The fire is only 3 per cent contained and has already scorched more than 44,450 aces. "We're in a life-saving mode right now," said the Cal Fire battalion chief, Jonathan Cox. "We're trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly, and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area."

3

No. of people killed

3k

No. of firefighters deployed

