Thousands of fans welcome Iniesta at Vissel Kobe

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta interacts with fans on the pitch of Noevir Stadium in Kobe on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta on Saturday made his first appearance at Vissel Kobe since signing for the Japanese side, greeting thousands of fans and vowing to make his new club the biggest in Asia.

Wearing the No. 8 shirt - like he did at Barcelona - the World Cup winner attended a welcome ceremony at the J-League club's home stadium in the western port city of Kobe, together with team owner Hiroshi Mikitani.

"This is a big challenge for me," Iniesta told some 4,000 fans through an interpreter two days after signing his contract at a glitzy unveiling in Tokyo. He displayed his ball-juggling technique and kicked footballs into the crowd, delighting fans. "I aim to contribute to the team as much as possible," said Iniesta, who is reported to have agreed a three-year deal with an annual salary of $30 million, a J-League record.

