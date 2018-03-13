Thousands of farmers protest in Delhi, demand loan waiver

About 3,000 farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union and the All India Coordination Committee of Farmers Movement (AICCFM) today organised a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Parliament Street to demand loan waiver



About 3,000 farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union and the All India Coordination Committee of Farmers Movement (AICCFM) today organised a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Parliament Street to demand loan waiver and introduction of pro-farmer policies. According to a senior police officer, close to 3,000 farmers gathered at Parliament Street to protest against the "anti-farmer" policies of the government.

In the afternoon, they were escorted by the police to meet Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to submit a memorandum of their demands. They demanded that the minimum support price of all crops be declared and procurement of all crops guaranteed in the country besides a complete loan waiver. They also demanded a ban on GM crops. The Bhartiya Kisan Union demanded that the cultivation of all GM crops, including GM Mustard, be banned and funding provided for the promotion of traditional farming, the BKU and the AICCFM said in a statement.

Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, had embarked on a 'Long March' from Nashik to Mumbai on March 6 to press for their various demands, including proper implementation of the state government's loan waiver scheme. They called off their stir yesterday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed to almost all their demands.

