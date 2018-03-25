Thousands of Poles protest anti-abortion bill

Thousands of Poles took to the streets to protest plans to tighten the abortion law, as the Council of Europe warned the new measure ran counter to Warsaw's human rights commitments

Thousands of Poles took to the streets to protest plans to tighten the abortion law, as the Council of Europe warned the new measure ran counter to Warsaw's human rights commitments. Around 55,000 people protested in the capital, according to city hall spokesman Bartosz Milczarczyk, whose boss the mayor belongs to the liberal opposition party.

