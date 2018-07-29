Thousands protest pension age hike in Russia

The rare show of public opposition to a reform backed by President Vladimir Putin's ruling party has seen 2.9 million sign a protest petition

Over 2.9mn people have signed a protest petition. Pic/AFP

Tens of thousands of Russians yesterday took part in rallies across the country organised by Communists to protest against highly controversial plans to hike the pension age. In Moscow, organisers said up to 1,00,000 people gathered for a permitted rally against the government-backed reform. However, reporters put the turnout at around 10,000.

The rare show of public opposition to a reform backed by President Vladimir Putin's ruling party has seen 2.9 million sign a protest petition. Putin, who had previously vowed not to raise the pension age, has seen public trust in his presidency fall to 64 percent, down from 80 percent in May. The draft law calls for the pension age to be raised to 63 for women and 65 for men, up from 55 for women, 60 for men.

