Thousands protest temple priest murder in Rajasthan

Taking cognisance of an incident in which a priest was burnt alive by the land mafia, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday spoke to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the phone about the situation.

Meanwhile, thousands of villagers protested in Rajasthan's Bukna village in Karauli district against the brutal murder of temple priest Babulal Vaishnav while the victim's family refused to perform the last rites, seeking action and financial assistance.

Expressing worry about such incidents, Mishra spoke with Gehlot at length and also discussed a minor's rape case reported from Barmer. He voiced his worry about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken cognisance of the matter and the police are carrying out a thorough investigation. The accused will not be spared he said, according to a press note issued by his office.

