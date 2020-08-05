Thrash it out

These are such strange times that a person can sometimes do with thumping metal music that makes you want to go to hell with it all. Progressive act Within Ceres have delivered the needful with their debut EP, Skyless.

It took them about nine months to put the product together. But what was it like launching their first record in the middle of a pandemic? Not much different from what it would have been otherwise, says guitarist Odin De Sa, simply because the six members are in different cities. So, most of their musical interactions would have happened online anyway.

De Sa says, "I am in Pune, and the others are in Goa. The only factor that held us back is the back and forth during the review process, when we'd ask each other for adjustments. We couldn't hit the studio because we were in different places, so we were anyway working from home."

That's a small mercy of sorts, and the result is an EP that you might want to put on the next time you feel like tearing your hair out, so that you can channel your energies in a better manner.

