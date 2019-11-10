Threading nails

The first time lawyer Mansi Desai tried her hand at string art was in New York. She forgot the mocha lying beside her, and was able to take a sip only an hour later when she had created a pineapple out of yarn. Weaving a thread around hammered nails to make geometric patterns on a wooden board inspired her to quit law and set up Ideas Designed in Mahalaxmi. She calls herself "more dancer than artist" but the craft has demanded enthusiasm, focus and a bit of mathematical precision from her. "It's the scalability that excited me about string art. From a 6x6 alphabet frame to a 6 feet tall installation, you can create just about anything." When she is not creating décor items out of string art, Desai holds workshops for anyone interested. Her oldest student has been a 91-year-old entrepreneur. In the last five years, she has created photo booth backdrops, alphabet blocks and welcome signs. "The hot air balloon is the most elaborate design we teach, taking two hours to make. A solo alphabet, on the other hand, takes just 20 minutes. Symmetrical shapes and hearts are good for beginners, but the magic lies in detailing. Which is why, no matter how tricky the design, she encourages every participant to finish it. Her first pineapple hangs in her sister, Tanvi's bedroom. She is soon to launch an animal series for children.

At: Ideas Designed

For: Rs 700 to Rs 2,000

Call: 9820501061

