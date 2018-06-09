Threat letter sent to Devendra Fadnavis to avenge killing of left activists

Left wing activists vow to avenge killing of 39 of their colleagues in Gadchiroli

Devendra Fadnavis's security detail has been increased

After it was alleged that there was a plot to assassinate Prime Miniser Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family, too, have received threat letters. The accused in both cases are left wing activists. The letters posted to the Mantralaya also confirms their ideological identity. Police officers and a bureaucrat in the home department confirmed to mid-day that two letters were received at the Mantralaya early this week. Following this, security to Fadnavis has been enhanced further.

The letters are purportedly written by Maoists (naxals) who have vowed to avenge the killing of 39 members of their outfit by security forces in the Gadchiroli forests. The letters say that the police and central security agency officers who executed the ambush would not be spared either. The letters say that revolutionary thought cannot be erased by killing some of their colleagues in the movement.

A home department official said the letters are being taken seriously in view of the recent developments and police action against left wing activists. Speaking about the threat letter, Fadnavis said, "I have forwarded the letters to the police and they are investigating the same." He added that naxalism was no more a subject related only to the jungles or remote areas but was spreading to urban areas, too.

