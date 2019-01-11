Three accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, one dead

national

There were three separate accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday, in which one person was killed. The first accident took place at 6 am on Thursday on the Mumbai lane after a container was hit by a truck. The helper on the truck died, but his identity is yet to be established. A case has been filed with the Khalapur police.

The second accident took place around 8.30 am near the Mhadap tunnel close to the Khalapur toll naka. A container carrying heavy iron sheets was heading to Mumbai from Pune.

An IRB official said, "The driver was unable to control his vehicle on a sharp turn and it got unhooked from the engine. The driver then crashed into the road safety barricade, breaking the entire 20 metre sheet placed by IRB."

The third accident took place at 7 pm between a truck and Innova car near the Khalapur toll naka in which the car turned turtle. The injured were rescued and rushed to hospital.

