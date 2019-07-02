Three armed men looted a chemist shop, fled with Rs one lakh cash

crime

A CCTV clip showed one person was wearing a helmet and the other two had covered their faces

New Delhi: Police on Tuesday said that three armed men had allegedly looted a chemist shop and fled with around Rs one lakh at Sarai Jullena village of south Delhi.

According to the police, they received a PCR call around 5 a.m. about the incident at Sanjeevni Chemist shop in Delhi

"The accused chose the early morning time to strike as the shop, which is open round-the-clock, is located away from the main thoroughfare of the locality. The three suspects barged into the shop and took away the cash amounting to nearly Rs one lakh. They also took away two mobile phones and fled on a motorcycle," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East).

A CCTV clip showed one person was wearing a helmet and the other two had covered their faces. The robbers can be seen pointing guns at the cashier and fleeing with the money.

"A case of robbery under section 392 of IPC has been registered. Police teams have been formed to nab the culprits," said Biswal.

In another similar incident, a three-member gang was busted by the Sahar police which included a taxi driver for robbing over Rs 2,000 from a 35-year-old bank executive who had hired the cab from outside the international airport on May 25 night. The victim stated, one gang member, standing outside the airport car parking bay stopped the car pretending to be a passenger. He robbed the bank executive as the cab reached Sahar village road.

According to the senior inspector of Sahar police Shashikant Mane, "Soon after the victim got into the cab, one of the accused, Mohammed Khan, too, boarded the cab. Midway, he threatened the victim and driver and fled with the money. The driver pretended to be innocent and took the cab to MIDC police station on the victim’s instructions. They then took the cab driver and victim to Sahar police where the case was solved."

The senior inspector also stated while one gang member lured passengers at the terminal arrival point with cheap fares, the second was the cab driver and the third posed as a passenger and executed the robbery. "The taxi driver, Mohammed Ali (45), initially pretended to be innocent and even accompanied the victim to the police station. However, on interrogation, he broke down and confessed how the gang lured fliers with cheap fares and, later, robbed them," added a police officer.

With inputs from IANS

