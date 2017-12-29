Three arms smugglers arrested in Bundi

A special team of Special Operation Group (SOG) arrested three arms smugglers and seized 14 pistols, 56 cartridges and 18 magazines from their possession in Bundi district, police said on Friday

A special team of Special Operation Group (SOG) arrested three arms smugglers and seized 14 pistols, 56 cartridges and 18 magazines from their possession in Bundi district, police said on Friday. On a tip off on smuggling of arms, a special SOG team stopped a car coming from Kota at the toll plaza near Hindoli town.



Representational picture



On checking, 14 pistols (32 bore), 18 magazines and 56 cartridges were recovered from a box hidden in the backside of the car, SOG Inspector General Dinesh MN said in a release here. The seized arms were purchased from Madhya Pradesh and were being smuggled to Jodhpur and Pali districts of the state for sale.



Three arms smugglers identified as Mangilal Devasi (45), Devaram Devasi (40), and Babulal Vishnoi (55), both residents of Jodhpur district were today arrested and pistols cartridges were recovered from their vehicle, The three accused said the seized arms were purchased for Rs. 150,000 from Madhya Pradesh and were meant to be supplied on demand in Jodhpur and Pali districts of the state, Dinesh MN said.



A case has been lodged in SOG headquarters and further interrogation is on, he said. It is the second seizure of arms in the last seven days. A special team of SOG from Jaipur had earlier arrested three arms smugglers from Chittorgarh district and recovered 19 pistols and one revolver from their possession.