Three arrested for betting during India versus Sri Lanka T20 match

Three persons were arrested for allegedly betting during the India-Sri Lanka T20 match played in Mumbai yesterday

Three persons were arrested for allegedly betting during the India-Sri Lanka T20 match played in Mumbai yesterday. Senior inspector Sanju John of the Kalyan Crime Branch said that, acting on a tip-off, the three were arrested from a residential flat in Gandhari area in Kalyan.



Representation pic

Police identified the three as Hiraman Talreja, his son Anil and Hiraman’s brother Mukesh. The three are residents of Ulhasnagar, police said, adding that the betting was being operated through a special website.

Police said that they had seized Rs 1 lakh in cash, laptops and mobile phones from the three. Offences under the Prevention of Gambling Act, IT Act and also Indian Telegraph act have been registered against them.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go