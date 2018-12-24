Three arrested for bike, mobiles theft

crime

One motorcycle and five phones were recovered from their possession, they said

Representational Image

Three men, including an aspiring model, were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle and snatching mobile phones, police said Sunday. One motorcycle and five phones were recovered from their possession, they said.

The accused were identified as Rahul Kumar (22), Naveen Kumar (21) and Jaseem Ahmed (26). On Friday, information was received that at around 4 pm, the accused persons will assemble near Uttam Nagar for committing some crime, a senior police officer said. Later, a trap was laid and the accused persons were apprehended, police said.

